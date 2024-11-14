RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats hitmaking duo Ajebo Hustlers has recruited Victony for a new party starting record.

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'
Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Recommended articles

The track speaks about the gritty realities behind success, sharing a glimpse into the trials and perseverance that often remain unseen. For Ajebo Hustlers, this music journey has been marked by 10,000 hours, and the resolve to rise above challenges—qualities reflected in their art and personal stories.

On "Ave Maria," Ajebo Hustler and Victony deliver a narrative that goes beyond surface-level achievements, highlighting the intense vision and commitment required to succeed.

The lyrics warn against trusting appearances and highlight the complexity of life's journey. With metaphors like "the more you look, the less you see," the song speaks to life's deceptive nature and the inevitability of learning hard lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ave Maria" embodies gritty determination, introspection, and a defiant spirit, reflecting the duality of money as both a problem and a solution.

Both Ajebo Hustlers and Victony have enjoyed a good year with the release of successful projects. Ajebo Hustlers' 'Bad Boy Etiqquete 102' delivered exciting collaborations with Jeriq, Odumodublvck, Zlatan, Sarkodie, and other stars.

Victony's highly anticipated debut album 'Stubborn' enjoyed praise for its bold Afropop conception that delivered genre-bending records.

With 'Ave Maria,' they show the distinctive hit-making ability that has made them one of Afrobeats' most exciting acts. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, and listeners can tap in to enjoy a swell time.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

I'm not happy about it - Paul Okoye's wife on Psquare split

I'm not happy about it - Paul Okoye's wife on Psquare split

Is Mr. P guilty of stealing Rudeboy's song? [Pulse Explainer]

Is Mr. P guilty of stealing Rudeboy's song? [Pulse Explainer]

Wizard Chan celebrates his cultural roots on 'Time Traveller' [Review]

Wizard Chan celebrates his cultural roots on 'Time Traveller' [Review]

Here's everything to know about Michelle Wu's husband, Conor Pewarski

Here's everything to know about Michelle Wu's husband, Conor Pewarski

‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Yemi Alade's genre mastery is brave and exciting to see. [Spotify]

Here are 10 throwback songs of Yemi Alade that show her incredible range

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

P-Square resumes feud as Rudeboy claims ownership of Mr. P's new single

P-Square resumes feud as Rudeboy claims ownership of Mr. P's new single