Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

The track speaks about the gritty realities behind success, sharing a glimpse into the trials and perseverance that often remain unseen. For Ajebo Hustlers, this music journey has been marked by 10,000 hours, and the resolve to rise above challenges—qualities reflected in their art and personal stories.

On "Ave Maria," Ajebo Hustler and Victony deliver a narrative that goes beyond surface-level achievements, highlighting the intense vision and commitment required to succeed.

The lyrics warn against trusting appearances and highlight the complexity of life's journey. With metaphors like "the more you look, the less you see," the song speaks to life's deceptive nature and the inevitability of learning hard lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ave Maria" embodies gritty determination, introspection, and a defiant spirit, reflecting the duality of money as both a problem and a solution.

Both Ajebo Hustlers and Victony have enjoyed a good year with the release of successful projects. Ajebo Hustlers' 'Bad Boy Etiqquete 102' delivered exciting collaborations with Jeriq, Odumodublvck, Zlatan, Sarkodie, and other stars.

Victony's highly anticipated debut album 'Stubborn' enjoyed praise for its bold Afropop conception that delivered genre-bending records.