Ajani Hazan Babatunde empowers Nigerian Artists through Digitizers & Flashfame Management

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ajani Hazan Babatunde's dedication to fostering local talent is evident through his role as the CEO of Flashfame Management.

Passionate about nurturing artists and helping them realize their full potential, Babatunde has become a mentor figure for aspiring musicians in Nigeria.

Hazan’s hands-on approach ensures that each artist receives personalized attention, allowing them to focus on their creative pursuits while leaving the business aspect to his capable team.

His vast network of contacts, built over years of working on major projects with industry giants, has proven instrumental in securing lucrative deals and collaborations for the artists under Flashfame Management. By strategically aligning their careers and providing invaluable mentorship, Hazan has empowered a new generation of Nigerian artists to shine brightly on both national and international stages.

Link Ajani Hazan on Instagram: https://instagram.com/haaj_silver

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

