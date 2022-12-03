RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afroclassic experience: How Kizz Daniel has ruled with no bad songs

#FeatureByNairabox: Since bursting into the Nigerian music scene in 2015, Kizz Daniel has dropped hit songs consistently to the point that he named his 2nd studio album “No Bad Songz”, and he was right!

Kizz Daniel has been nominated for and won several popularly acclaimed awards including the Headies for Album of the year and Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year in 2016. His New Era album released in 2018 had some of the best songs of the year including Mama, Woju, and Laye.

Kizz Daniel was also nominated for Song of the Year and Viewer’s Choice awards at the Headies in 2018 for hit songs off his No Bad Songz album. Top songs off the album include Poko, Madu with the cute video, No Do, and One Ticket featuring Davido. In 2020, Kizz Daniel gave us some of the best songs that saw us through the COVID-19 lockdown. Songs like Jaho, Ada which is one of the best love songs of the year, Boys are Bad, Pak n Go, and the controversial Fvck You. The song created one of the biggest challenges of the year with other artists and comedians remixing the song.

Also referred to as ‘Vado ‘D Great’ by his fans, Kizz Daniel’s 2021 album, Barnabas continued the star artist’s trend of no bad song. The album introduced some of the best hit songs like Pour Me Water which trended on TikTok on other social media platforms with mind-blowing social media challenges, Eh God, Oshe featuring The Cavemen, and Lie.

Most recently, Kizz Daniel’s 2022 singles Buga and Cough have broken the internet with social media challenges across the world and have spent weeks on music charts. This December, Kizz Daniel will be performing all these hit songs and more in his first headlined concert since 2019 and it will bang! Not to spill all the tea, but Kizz Daniel will be performing alongside other great artists.

LiveWire Concerts and Flyboy Inc are bringing the Afroclassic tour to Lagos on Saturday the 17th of December at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos. Tickets are fast selling out and can be purchased on nairabox.com and The Place Restaurant. The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert is sponsored by Bet9ja, Nigerian Breweries, and First Bank.

