Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr continues to roll out her second album.

Among her repertoire for the event were songs from her soon-to-be-released sophomore album titled 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Ayra Starr performed 'Control' off her album set to be released on May 31, 2024. She also performed her hit single 'Rush' which received a Diamond plaque in a historic feat that made her the first and only Nigerian female artist to have a song certified Diamond in France.

Ayra Starr's performance in France comes just weeks after she headlined the C6 Fest in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

She also recently got 3 nominations for the 2024 BET Awards including for the Best New Artist and Best African Act which is a testament to her fast-rising global fame.

The award-winning star is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album titled 'The Year I Turned 21' which will feature guest appearances from Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, Don Jazzy, and her younger brother Milar.

Ayra Starr has shared that her upcoming second album is made to appeal to listeners across all demographics even though it's written from the perspective of a 21-year-old.

Ahead of the release of her second album, Ayra Starr has released the singles 'Rhythm & Blues,' 'Comma,' and more recently 'Bad Vibes' featuring Seyi Vibez.

