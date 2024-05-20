ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr stuns at the C6 Fest in Brazil.

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr stuns at the C6 Fest in Brazil
Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr stuns at the C6 Fest in Brazil

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, the Grammy-nominated singer was one of the artists who headlined the C6 Fest in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

At the concert, Ayra Starr dazzled fans with a collection of her hit singles including viral single 'Bloody Samaritan', Grammy-nominated song 'Rush', and 'Away' from her self-titled debut EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert which attracted fans across South America is a testament to Ayra Starr's status as a global music star, as well as, Afrobeats' growing international appeal.

At the concert, Ayra Starr also connected with fans who showed their support with placards carrying her "Sabi Girl" tag.

Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21'
Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21' Pulse Nigeria

The award-winning star is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album titled 'The Year I Turned 21' which will feature guest appearances from Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, Don Jazzy, and her younger brother Milar.

Ayra Starr has shared that her upcoming second album is made to appeal to listeners across all demographics even though it's written from the perspective of a 21-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the release of her second album, Ayra Starr has released the singles 'RnB,' 'Comma,' and more recently 'Bad Vibes' featuring Seyi Vibez.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dremo doubles down as he releases new Sarkodie diss track

Dremo doubles down as he releases new Sarkodie diss track

Gnewzy returns with inspirational single Maneuver featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot