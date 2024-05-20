Ayra Starr dazzles in landmark performance in Brazil

In another landmark feat, the Grammy-nominated singer was one of the artists who headlined the C6 Fest in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

At the concert, Ayra Starr dazzled fans with a collection of her hit singles including viral single 'Bloody Samaritan', Grammy-nominated song 'Rush', and 'Away' from her self-titled debut EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert which attracted fans across South America is a testament to Ayra Starr's status as a global music star, as well as, Afrobeats' growing international appeal.

At the concert, Ayra Starr also connected with fans who showed their support with placards carrying her "Sabi Girl" tag.

Pulse Nigeria

The award-winning star is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album titled 'The Year I Turned 21' which will feature guest appearances from Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, Don Jazzy, and her younger brother Milar.

Ayra Starr has shared that her upcoming second album is made to appeal to listeners across all demographics even though it's written from the perspective of a 21-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT