Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The visual captures the emotion between Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi on-screen. The couple’s chemistry instantly transfixes in a succession of intimate close-ups.

The serene aesthetic complements their playful interplay as they dance and smile. Taking flight, a heartfelt hook rings out, teeming with bold and bright energy and spirit.

The single is one of the songs from his fifth album 'Tequila Ever After' released in 2023. The album which is among Pulse Nigeria Top 10 Albums of 2023 has already amassed over 265 million worldwide streams and counting. The album received praise from multiple global platforms including Pulse Nigeria who described it as a bold display of Adekunle Gold's talent as he elevated his artistry to rockstar status.

Adekunle Gold’s smash hit 'Party No Dey Stop' featuring Zinoleesky reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 while enjoying international success with a Top 10 entry on the Billboard Top Afrobeats Songs Chart and an impressive #3 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart. The single which made Pulse Nigeria Top 10 Songs of 2023, has generated over 41 million Spotify streams and 17 million YouTube views on the music video.

The music video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' comes off the back of a busy end to 2023 for Adekunle Gold who headlined two sold-out concerts in Lagos shortly after concluding a high-profile North American tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

