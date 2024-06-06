ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus

Adeayo Adebiyi

Styl Plus dazzled listeners with several hit singles.

7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus
7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus

Recommended articles

Styl Plus made a magnificent entry in the Nigerian music industry with the release of their debut album 'Expressions' in 2004 which delivered the hit singles 'Runaway', 'Imagine That', 'Drive Me Crazy', and 'Olufunmi' which was recently reimagined by legendary producer ID Cabasa alongside Joeboy, Fireboy, Odumodublvck, and Boj.

For this week's Afrobeats throwback, we will be taking a look at some of the unforgettable hit songs from Styl Plus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps their most popular song, 'Olufunmi' was a household hit that announced Styl Plus' entrance into the Nigerian music industry. 2 decades later, the song continues to get plays on digital streaming platforms in a testament to its timelessness.

Styl Plus showcased impressive versatility in their music and 'Drive Me Crazy' is a brilliant love song that mirrors the RnB and hip-hop blend that dominated the American soundscape at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through an exciting combination of English and Yoruba, Styl Plus created a sensational love song that dominated speakers around the country and solidified the band's lover boy brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styl Plus released 'Back and Better' in 2008 four years after the release of their debut album. 'Four Years' announced their return and reminded listeners of their hitmaking prowess.

While Styl Plus is famous for their love songs, they also made music that captured the everyday experiences of the average Nigerian. 'Iya Basira' is one such record as the single comically tells the story of a young man's obsession with a roadside restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the tracks on their sophomore album 'Back & Better' which rolled back the years and showcased their abilities to make sensational RnB love cuts.

Styl Plus made its debut at a point when Nigerian mainstream acts went out of their way to make music with a national outlook. On 'Hadiza', Styl Plus deployed Hausa in crafting a heartfelt single.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gospel artiste Olaoba joins Mercy Chinwo's record label, unveils new projects

Gospel artiste Olaoba joins Mercy Chinwo's record label, unveils new projects

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

Prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience - Tems reflects on 2020 arrest in Uganda

Prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience - Tems reflects on 2020 arrest in Uganda

Here are 7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus

Here are 7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus

Azanti & Psycho YP let loose on the second volume of their joint album [Review]

Azanti & Psycho YP let loose on the second volume of their joint album [Review]

Actor Alexx Ekubo faces backlash for comments about the suspended NLC strike

Actor Alexx Ekubo faces backlash for comments about the suspended NLC strike

'Your validation means nothing to me' – BBNaija's Neo defends 'My Daughter's Crush' acting

'Your validation means nothing to me' – BBNaija's Neo defends 'My Daughter's Crush' acting

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian

Don Jazzy recalls attempting to sell Mo'hit records for 1 million naira

Don Jazzy recalls attempting to sell Mo'hit records for 1 million naira

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel drops new single 'Double' [Apple Music]

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Diteh debuts with Mindless Attraction EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]