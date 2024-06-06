Here are 7 unforgettable songs from Nigeria's iconic music group Styl Plus

Styl Plus made a magnificent entry in the Nigerian music industry with the release of their debut album 'Expressions' in 2004 which delivered the hit singles 'Runaway', 'Imagine That', 'Drive Me Crazy', and 'Olufunmi' which was recently reimagined by legendary producer ID Cabasa alongside Joeboy, Fireboy, Odumodublvck, and Boj.

For this week's Afrobeats throwback, we will be taking a look at some of the unforgettable hit songs from Styl Plus.

1. Olufunmi

Perhaps their most popular song, 'Olufunmi' was a household hit that announced Styl Plus' entrance into the Nigerian music industry. 2 decades later, the song continues to get plays on digital streaming platforms in a testament to its timelessness.

2. Drive Me Crazy

Styl Plus showcased impressive versatility in their music and 'Drive Me Crazy' is a brilliant love song that mirrors the RnB and hip-hop blend that dominated the American soundscape at the time.

3. Imagine That

Through an exciting combination of English and Yoruba, Styl Plus created a sensational love song that dominated speakers around the country and solidified the band's lover boy brand.

4. Four Years

Styl Plus released 'Back and Better' in 2008 four years after the release of their debut album. 'Four Years' announced their return and reminded listeners of their hitmaking prowess.

5. Iya Basira

While Styl Plus is famous for their love songs, they also made music that captured the everyday experiences of the average Nigerian. 'Iya Basira' is one such record as the single comically tells the story of a young man's obsession with a roadside restaurant.

6. I No Wan Trouble

This is one of the tracks on their sophomore album 'Back & Better' which rolled back the years and showcased their abilities to make sensational RnB love cuts.

7. Hadiza