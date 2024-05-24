ADVERTISEMENT
ID Cabasa releases exciting 'Olufunmi' remake featuring Joeboy, Boj, Fireboy

Adeayo Adebiyi

ID Cabasa delivers a reimagination of the classic Styl Plus record.

'Olufunmi Reimagined' pays tribute to the original timeless essence while infusing it with infectious contemporary Afrobeat sounds. Afrobeats pioneer ID Cabasa masterfully blends the nostalgic melodies of Styl-Plus with modern rhythms and innovative production, creating a bridge between generations.

The single was released on May 24, 2024, and sees a new production from ID Cabasa with verses from Fireboy, rapper Odumodublvck, Boj, and Joeboy. The reimagination retains the original chorus from 2006 hit single off Styl Plus' critically and commercially acclaimed debut album 'Expressions'.

The single also comes with a music video shot by Nigerian famous cinematographer Clarence Peters. The video borrows inspiration from the original with Fireboy, Joeboy, Boj, and Odumodublvck all vying for the attention of the same woman who eventually choose ID Cabasa.

'Olufunmi Reimagined' is the second reimagined track released by ID Cabasa following the remake of 9ice's 'Photocopy' on which he featured rapper Vector.

In an interview with the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope, ID Cabasa announced that he will be releasing a new album in 2024 that will feature a star-studded lineup of artists who will join him in reimagining classic Nigerian songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi

