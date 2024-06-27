Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback, we shall be taking a look at the different times Nigerian artists have paid homage to their hometown through their music.

Music is largely tied to its geographical base where reality shapes the sound and its progenitors. In the United States, hip hop heavily reflects its home base whether it be the West Coast, East Coast, or Mid West.

In Nigeria, indigenous music genres like Fuji, Apala, Juju, Ogene, and Highlife are reflective of the culture of different parts of the country. Afrobeats, the mainstream music that emerged from Nigeria and Ghana is tied to the culture of both countries hence they are the genre's creative sanctuary even as the sound continues to break ground globally.

It's no surprise that artists often pay homage to their hometown through their music which is a reflection of its influence in their sound, career, and sometimes, in their personality.

Recently, Rema and Shallipopi became the latest artists to celebrate their hood with their collaboration 'Benin Boys' which highlights their status as superstars putting Benin City on the Afrobeats map.

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hometown

1. Wizkid - Ojuelegba

Wizkid has always been vocal about his love for his hood Ojuelegba. In his hit single 'No Lele' off his 2011 debut album 'Superstar,' he gives an emphatic shoutout to Ojuelegba.

He would again pay homage to his hood in 2015 on the mega-hit single 'Ojuelegba' which would further propel Afrobeats to a global audience.

2. Olamide - You Go Love Lagos

Olamide celebrated the distinction of Lagos State in a groovy record that remains an anthem at government functions.

3. Duncan Mighty - Port Harcourt Boy

Port Harcourt's first son Duncan Mighty dominated speakers across the country with his hit record that pays homage to the beauty and illustrious sons of Port Harcourt.

4. Erigga - Welcome To Warri

Erigga wears his Warri identity as a badge of honour and he pays tribute to his hometown in 'Welcome To Warri'

5. MI Abaga - Wild Wild West (Jos)

Hip hop icon MI Abaga has constantly given shout-outs to Jos where he grew up. In 'Wild Wild West' off his second album, he sings about facing the harsh realities of life in J Town.

6. Zoro - 042 (Enugu)

Zoro is one of the stars to emerge from Enugu AKA 042 and he hails his hometown in his hit single '042'.

7. Burna Boy- PH City Vibration

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy spent a part of his life in Port Harcourt and he celebrates what his hometown means to him in 'PH City Vibration' off his career-altering 2018 album 'Outside'.

8. Mr. Raw - Abia Anthem feat 2 Shot & Ruggedman

Legendary rapper Mr. Raw recruited fellow hip hop icons Ruggedman and 2 Shot for an anthem that celebrates their hometown.

9. Qdot - Ibadan feat Olamide

Qdot tapped Olamide for his hit single 'Ibadan' which celebrates the peculiarities of West Africa's biggest city.

10. Timaya - Bayelsa Otu