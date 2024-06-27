ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artists have always paid homage to their hometowns through their music.

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood
Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

Recommended articles

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback, we shall be taking a look at the different times Nigerian artists have paid homage to their hometown through their music.

Music is largely tied to its geographical base where reality shapes the sound and its progenitors. In the United States, hip hop heavily reflects its home base whether it be the West Coast, East Coast, or Mid West.

In Nigeria, indigenous music genres like Fuji, Apala, Juju, Ogene, and Highlife are reflective of the culture of different parts of the country. Afrobeats, the mainstream music that emerged from Nigeria and Ghana is tied to the culture of both countries hence they are the genre's creative sanctuary even as the sound continues to break ground globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's no surprise that artists often pay homage to their hometown through their music which is a reflection of its influence in their sound, career, and sometimes, in their personality.

Recently, Rema and Shallipopi became the latest artists to celebrate their hood with their collaboration 'Benin Boys' which highlights their status as superstars putting Benin City on the Afrobeats map.

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hometown

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid has always been vocal about his love for his hood Ojuelegba. In his hit single 'No Lele' off his 2011 debut album 'Superstar,' he gives an emphatic shoutout to Ojuelegba.

He would again pay homage to his hood in 2015 on the mega-hit single 'Ojuelegba' which would further propel Afrobeats to a global audience.

Olamide celebrated the distinction of Lagos State in a groovy record that remains an anthem at government functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Port Harcourt's first son Duncan Mighty dominated speakers across the country with his hit record that pays homage to the beauty and illustrious sons of Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erigga wears his Warri identity as a badge of honour and he pays tribute to his hometown in 'Welcome To Warri'

Hip hop icon MI Abaga has constantly given shout-outs to Jos where he grew up. In 'Wild Wild West' off his second album, he sings about facing the harsh realities of life in J Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoro is one of the stars to emerge from Enugu AKA 042 and he hails his hometown in his hit single '042'.

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy spent a part of his life in Port Harcourt and he celebrates what his hometown means to him in 'PH City Vibration' off his career-altering 2018 album 'Outside'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary rapper Mr. Raw recruited fellow hip hop icons Ruggedman and 2 Shot for an anthem that celebrates their hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qdot tapped Olamide for his hit single 'Ibadan' which celebrates the peculiarities of West Africa's biggest city.

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Timaya's breakout single was a homage to the 1999 Odi Massacre that killed scores of people in his hometown. It's this love for his hometown that inspired him to craft the tribute 'Bayelsa Otu'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

NFVCB warns filmmakers, skit makers against content that depicts same-sex relations

NFVCB warns filmmakers, skit makers against content that depicts same-sex relations

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Actress Osas Ighodaro says that she can spend ₦1 million in a day

Actress Osas Ighodaro says that she can spend ₦1 million in a day

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?