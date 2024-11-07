RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 10 throwback songs of Yemi Alade that show her incredible range

Damilola Agubata

Yemi Alade is one of Nigeria's strongest vocalists and performers. She consistently delivers both on stage and in her music videos. These throwback songs showcase her dynamic songcraft and genre mastery.

Yemi Alade's genre mastery is brave and exciting to see. [Spotify]
Afrobeats is home to irresistibly fascinating female talents whose impacts have been felt locally and internationally. But there's one notable songbird and diva with a captivating aura and presence. Her name: Yemi Alade.

With multiple chart-topping singles and highly-coveted awards to her name, Yemi Alade's decade-long successful musical career has seen her sing soulful ballads, dancehall club bangers, and scintillating R&B records all while maintaining her title as Mama Africa.

In these ten songs from her impressive catalogue, the songstress expresses different sides of her persona and entertains in an unforgettable way. This week's Afrobeats Throwback Thursday presents Yemi Alade at her very best.

'Bamboo' is a classic. The Fliptyce-produced mid-tempo ballad reels listeners in through Yemi's impeccable vocals as she relays her unshakeable feelings for an unnamed love interest. Listening to this song again, you'd want to fall in love all over or remember the good old days.

Off her debut album, 'King of Queens', the Dil-assisted track has Yemi duetting her heart out on this Afro-R&B number. At this point, she was on top of her game. The compelling visuals also tell a good story of how the singer can be such a lover girl.

Pairing up with her hit machine at the time, Selebobo, she served up this jam to express her gratitude for the wins she had recorded so far. It was perfect as the lead single off her sophomore album, 'Mama Africa'. She was already entering francophone-speaking markets and winning over their hearts during this phase of her career.

What's a Mama Africa without a song about Africa? On this song, Yemi confirms her love for Africa on a BeatsByEmzo production. Recruiting Sauti Sol for a verse crowned it all.

Maleek Berry's eclectic production blends with Yemi's audacious vocals in this EDM and Afro-Caribbean music fusion track. Talk about range.

This dancehall track introduced Yemi's racy side to fans. Records like 'Bubble It' and 'Baddie' were birthed because 'Bum Bum' was teased and the audience liked it.

Who does highlife with Duncan Mighty and kills it? Yemi Alade. Off her critically-acclaimed album 'Woman of Steel', 'Shake' sees Yemi collaborate with Nigeria's highlife maestro himself, Port-Harcourt's first son, Wene Mighty to deliver an exotic record.

She wants a boy who will love her scatter. Another EDM beauty served up by the Queen herself. 'Vibe' is a delicious blend of dancehall and reggae.

Yes. This song is to remind you that R&B is Yemi's bread and butter. Her vocals glide effortlessly and smoothly as she reminds a love interest of the times they used to share.

'Criminal in Agbada' is the singer's conscious side expressing itself. Yemi flaunts her dynamism on this reggae track as she discusses the socio-political ills of her country.

Consistency is the name of the game. Give it to Yemi Alade.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

