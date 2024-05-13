ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hip-hop is a big part of the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industries.

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations
Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Recommended articles

Recently, Ghanaian superstar rapper Sarkodie released a chest-thumping record 'Brag' on which he restates his status as Africa's biggest rapper. Sarkodie's claim has led to what has now become a rap beef between rappers in Nigeria and Ghana with Dremo being the first Nigerian rapper to reply to Sarkodie.

Perhaps finding inspiration in the ongoing historic beef between Drake & Kendrick Lamar, rappers in Ghana and Nigeria are engaging in an online face-off.

While listeners await the ongoing beef between Ghanaian and Nigerian rappers to supply quality disses, here are some of the notable Nigeria/Ghana rap collaborations.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 notable Nigeria/Ghana rap collaborations.

Sarkodie and Vector brought their A game on this exciting hip hop record that emphasises their status in African hip hop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Prince delivered a stellar chorus while Sarkodie laid his trademark swaggering bars for one of the best partnerships from both countries.

In the early days of his career when his fame began traveling beyond the shores of Nigeria, megastar Wizkid delivered a timeless hook for this R2Bees classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie combined with vibrant Nigerian Street hop star Zlatan for this up-tempo party-starting hip-hop star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of African hip hop's finest rappers MI Abaga and M.anifest combine for this lyrical masterclass.

For one of the remixes of his Trap hit record 'King Kong', Vector called on Sarkodie who delivered as expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie called on Nigerian RnB superstar Banky W to craft a smooth chorus for this hit record that marks one of the highest points in the commercialization of African hip hop.

Deploying the era-dominating Azonto style, DJ Neptune assembled Nigerian stars Olamide and Boj joined by Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy for this sensational rap record.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the tracks for his third album 'Chairman', MI called on fellow hip-hop stars Sarkodie and Ice Prince for a celebration of their status as continental forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.anifest tapped Nigerian super talent Burna Boy who crafts a memorable hook for this captivating love record.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

Tacha says her AMVCA dress costs over ₦100 million, see reactions

Tacha says her AMVCA dress costs over ₦100 million, see reactions

6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA

6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA

8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adekunle Gold fires shots at Samklef over failure to produce song he was paid for

Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

Nigerian artists earned over #25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Nigerian artists earned over N25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Yusuf Lawal Obaseun aka LAWAL

Lawal releases debut single, ‘Hips & Tits’

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'