Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Recently, Ghanaian superstar rapper Sarkodie released a chest-thumping record 'Brag' on which he restates his status as Africa's biggest rapper. Sarkodie's claim has led to what has now become a rap beef between rappers in Nigeria and Ghana with Dremo being the first Nigerian rapper to reply to Sarkodie.

Perhaps finding inspiration in the ongoing historic beef between Drake & Kendrick Lamar, rappers in Ghana and Nigeria are engaging in an online face-off.

While listeners await the ongoing beef between Ghanaian and Nigerian rappers to supply quality disses, here are some of the notable Nigeria/Ghana rap collaborations.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 notable Nigeria/Ghana rap collaborations.

1. Sarkodie - Rap Attack feat Vector

Sarkodie and Vector brought their A game on this exciting hip hop record that emphasises their status in African hip hop.

2. Ice Prince - Shots on Shots feat Sarkodie

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Prince delivered a stellar chorus while Sarkodie laid his trademark swaggering bars for one of the best partnerships from both countries.

3. R2Bees - Slow Down feat Wizkid

In the early days of his career when his fame began traveling beyond the shores of Nigeria, megastar Wizkid delivered a timeless hook for this R2Bees classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Sarkodie - Hasta La Vista feat Zlatan

Sarkodie combined with vibrant Nigerian Street hop star Zlatan for this up-tempo party-starting hip-hop star.

5. M.anifest - Too Bad feat MI Abaga

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of African hip hop's finest rappers MI Abaga and M.anifest combine for this lyrical masterclass.

6. Vector - King Kong remix feat Sarkodie

For one of the remixes of his Trap hit record 'King Kong', Vector called on Sarkodie who delivered as expected.

7. Sarkodie - Po Di Thing feat Banky W

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie called on Nigerian RnB superstar Banky W to craft a smooth chorus for this hit record that marks one of the highest points in the commercialization of African hip hop.

8. Neptune - Baddest feat Olamide, Boj, Stonebwoy

Deploying the era-dominating Azonto style, DJ Neptune assembled Nigerian stars Olamide and Boj joined by Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy for this sensational rap record.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. MI Abaga - Millionaira Champagne feat Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Lambo

As part of the tracks for his third album 'Chairman', MI called on fellow hip-hop stars Sarkodie and Ice Prince for a celebration of their status as continental forces.

10. M.anifest - Tomorrow feat Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT