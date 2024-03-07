Since the 2000s, artists from both countries have combined their talents to contribute to the evolution and commercial advancement of Afrobeats.

As Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day on March 6, 2024, here are 10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations.

1. 2Baba & VIP - My Love

Released in 2006, Nigeria's mercurial superstar 2Baba joined forces with Ghanaian dominant popstars VIP for a hit song that engineered the early exportation of Afrobeats.

2. R2Bees feat Wandecoal - Kiss Your Hand

Ghanaian hip-hop duo Mugeez & Paede of R2Bees joined forces with Nigerian Popstar Wande Coal for a hit song that redefined the Afropop scene. Wande Coal engaged in an extravagant vocal display on a record that brought R2Bees to the consciousness of Nigerian listeners.

3. R2Bees feat Wizkid - Slow Down

In 2013, R2Bees combined with Wizkid for a slow-burning R&B and hip-hop fusion that captured their dominance in the Afrobeats scene.

4. Tic Tac feat Tony Tetuila - Fefe Ne Fe

Tony Tetuila is one of the pioneers of what will later become Afrobeats and in 2004 he partnered with Ghanaian star Tic Tac for a hit record that will bring both the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industry together.

5. Mr. Eazi feat Efya - Skin Tight

Perhaps more than any Afrobeats star, Mr. Eazi is the representation of the best of both the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industries. In 2016, he broke into the Nigerian mainstream with 'Skin Tight' featuring Ghanaian songstress Efya. The single started a run of mainstream hits that are credited with slowing down the pace of Nigerian music between 2016 - 2017.

6. Sarkodie feat Runtown - Pain Killer

A year after dominating the Afrobeats scene with his mega-hit single 'Mad of You', Runtown linked up with one of Africa's greatest rappers Sarkodie for another hit record.

7. Patoranking feat Sarkodie - No Kissing Baby

As the Banku music wave swept across Nigeria in 2017, Nigerian Dancehall star Patoranking teamed up with Sarkodie for a hit record that offered the best of both worlds.

8. Camidoh feat Mayorkun - Sugar Cane remix

Camidoh found gold when he recorded his breakthrough single 'Sugar Cane' and of the remix, he recruited one of Nigeria's most reliable hitmakers Mayorkun who delivered the goods.

9. Gyakie feat Omah Lay - Forever remix

After breaking into the Ghanaian mainstream with 'Forever', Gyakie tapped Afropop star Omah Lay for a remix that made her a star in Nigeria.

10. Black Sheriff feat Burna Boy - Second Sermon remix