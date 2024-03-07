ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigeria and Ghana are the powerhouses propelling Afrobeats.

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations
10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

Recommended articles

Since the 2000s, artists from both countries have combined their talents to contribute to the evolution and commercial advancement of Afrobeats.

As Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day on March 6, 2024, here are 10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations.

1. 2Baba & VIP - My Love

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2006, Nigeria's mercurial superstar 2Baba joined forces with Ghanaian dominant popstars VIP for a hit song that engineered the early exportation of Afrobeats.

2. R2Bees feat Wandecoal - Kiss Your Hand

Ghanaian hip-hop duo Mugeez & Paede of R2Bees joined forces with Nigerian Popstar Wande Coal for a hit song that redefined the Afropop scene. Wande Coal engaged in an extravagant vocal display on a record that brought R2Bees to the consciousness of Nigerian listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. R2Bees feat Wizkid - Slow Down

In 2013, R2Bees combined with Wizkid for a slow-burning R&B and hip-hop fusion that captured their dominance in the Afrobeats scene.

4. Tic Tac feat Tony Tetuila - Fefe Ne Fe

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Tetuila is one of the pioneers of what will later become Afrobeats and in 2004 he partnered with Ghanaian star Tic Tac for a hit record that will bring both the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industry together.

5. Mr. Eazi feat Efya - Skin Tight

Perhaps more than any Afrobeats star, Mr. Eazi is the representation of the best of both the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industries. In 2016, he broke into the Nigerian mainstream with 'Skin Tight' featuring Ghanaian songstress Efya. The single started a run of mainstream hits that are credited with slowing down the pace of Nigerian music between 2016 - 2017.

6. Sarkodie feat Runtown - Pain Killer

ADVERTISEMENT

A year after dominating the Afrobeats scene with his mega-hit single 'Mad of You', Runtown linked up with one of Africa's greatest rappers Sarkodie for another hit record.

7. Patoranking feat Sarkodie - No Kissing Baby

As the Banku music wave swept across Nigeria in 2017, Nigerian Dancehall star Patoranking teamed up with Sarkodie for a hit record that offered the best of both worlds.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Camidoh feat Mayorkun - Sugar Cane remix

Camidoh found gold when he recorded his breakthrough single 'Sugar Cane' and of the remix, he recruited one of Nigeria's most reliable hitmakers Mayorkun who delivered the goods.

9. Gyakie feat Omah Lay - Forever remix

ADVERTISEMENT

After breaking into the Ghanaian mainstream with 'Forever', Gyakie tapped Afropop star Omah Lay for a remix that made her a star in Nigeria.

10. Black Sheriff feat Burna Boy - Second Sermon remix

Black Sheriff breathed life into the Ghanaian Hip life scene with his breakout single 'Second Sermon'. For the remix, he called on Burna Boy whose electrifying verse took the song to international success.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Lion of Africa' Pete Edochie celebrates 77th birthday

'Lion of Africa' Pete Edochie celebrates 77th birthday

'Sounds of Nollywood' documentary series set to launch in March

'Sounds of Nollywood' documentary series set to launch in March

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

10 notable Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats collaborations

22 unforgettable Afrobeats hit songs by female artists

22 unforgettable Afrobeats hit songs by female artists

Can you make breakfast at 4:30 am? - KizzDaniel to lady who asked him to leave his wife

Can you make breakfast at 4:30 am? - KizzDaniel to lady who asked him to leave his wife

Peruzzi teases new single featuring Olamide

Peruzzi teases new single featuring Olamide

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Bashorun Ga'a film will stream on Netflix

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Bashorun Ga'a film will stream on Netflix

Rita Dominic, Onyinye Odokoro to star in Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Baby Farm'

Rita Dominic, Onyinye Odokoro to star in Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Baby Farm'

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life