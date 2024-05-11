Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper
The African hip-hop scene is gradually heating up.
Recommended articles
Sarkodie's latest single 'Brag' saw him name-drop Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake while highlighting his place at the summit of the African music industry. Sarkodie also mentioned that he has no competition in Africa and his only competition is American rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
Dremo was tagged to Sarkodie's 'Brag' on Instagram by a fan who demanded that he diss the Ghanaian hip royalty to which Dremo replied "Hold my beer".
Barely 24 hours later, Dremo has replied to Sarkodie's 'Brag' with a rap diss on which he tells the Ghanaian star that it's not how far but how well. He also stated that every Nigerian star he name-dropped is doing better than him while threatening to roast Sarkodie who referred to himself as the GOAT (greatest of all time).
Sarkodie will give a cheeky reply to Dremo's diss on his Instagram comment section by saying the Nigerian rapper has some potential and just needs a few touches.
Sarkodie has consistently referred to himself as Africa's best rapper and this statement hasn't caused a stir among top rappers in Africa who also make similar claim. However, with the American hip-hop scene blowing up over the ongoing rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it appears that the African hip-hop scene might be gearing up for a rap battle.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng