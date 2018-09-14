news

Here are 10 new songs you need to add to your playlist this week.

With the ember season in full swing, new music is dropping on a daily like never before.

This week has seen some fire records from Olamide with 'Logba Logba' , Brymo's video for 'Ba nuso' , and Lil Kesh teaming up with Duncan Mighty on 'Flenjo' .

We, however, have covered every other heavy record that dropped this week and have lined it up in our playlist for you.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

Ayo Jay - 'No Feelings' ft Akon and Safaree

Off Ayo Jay's ''Lazy Genius'' EP released on Friday, September 14, is the second song on the project, 'No Feelings' which features Akon and Safaree.

The seven track EP parades feel good songs and love messages.

'No Feelings' is a heavy record that fits an impressive number with Akon's singing and Safaree's rap verse making it a standout cut.

Hotyce - 'We Don't Do That Over Here'

Hoytce is back with this one he calls 'We Don't Do That Over Here'.

The Abuja based rapper signed to K2O Entertainment is known for his lyrical brilliance and that is no less what he brings to the table on this joint.

'We Don't Do That Over Here' is a statement anthem where he makes known his stand on a number of vices. ''I don't like the pessimism (We don't do that over here), If you sniffing white lines (we don't do that over here),'' he rhymes.

Tonero - 'Don't Go'

Tonero puts out his first single this year in 'Don't Go'.

The self produced record unfolds a tale of his girl chase as he invokes a right blend of classic R&B sound with the Afro influence.

3rty - 'Miss Africana'



3rty makes amazing music and his new single, 'Miss Africana' is another confirmation.

The vocals, the production, the horns all make this as bright as ever as he declares himself as the correct man for the Miss Africana.

The song is produced by Jay.O.Blakez.

1DA Banton - 'African Woman'

1DA Banton makes a return on the Pulse playlist with his new single, 'African Woman.'

This is a smooth mellow record, that eulogizes the African Woman and in one way reminds me of Wande Coal's 'So Miso', but it impressively carries its own weight with a striking melody.

Nissi - 'Undercover'

'Undercover' is Nissi's third single from her upcoming debut EP titled ''The Virus''.

The London-based Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancehall artist continues her impressive run with this dance floor tailored record.

Her vocals are quite towering with dope production from UK Afrobeats producer, TwoBadGuyz.

Vader - 'AOTY' Freestyle

Vader puts his hat in the ring with a new freestyle 'Album of the year' [AOTY].

Following American rapper J.Cole's AOTY Freestyle released in August, a number of rappers have taken it as a challenge to lace some mean verses off the instruemental.

We Talk Sound's Vader deliver this master class record where he takes shots at a number of unnamed targets as he states, ''whoever gon get it, gon get it though.''

Bethel - 'Kikelomo'

Bethel makes his professional debut with the release of the single, 'Kikelomo'.

The song produced by Kezbeat is an upbeat pop tune that tells a story about love.

Savy Henry - 'This Is How I Feel'

Savy Henry has released a new single that he calls 'This Is How I Feel'.

The title of the song already points the way to another lovers anthem as he manages to convince his attraction of his true feelings.

The song is produced by Bigfootinyourface.

Freshkhd x Akinfelay - 'Run My Race'

Freshkhd teams up with Akinfelay on 'Run My Race' and the result makes a worthwhile listen.