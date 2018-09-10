Brymo in Banuso Official Video

news

Brymo has shared the visuals to his song, 'Ba nuso'.

'Ba nuso' is the second official video from his last studio album, 'Oso' following the releasing of the visuals for ' Heya .'

The dark themed visuals which focuses solely on Byrmo during the almost four minutes long clip, has him full of smiles as he renders his verses.

Byrmo cut the figure of a man who has found his peace and was expressing it through his music.

The video was filmed by Victor Adewale and edited by Samuel Obadina.