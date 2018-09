news

Lil Kesh has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Flenjo' with Duncan Mighty.

Duncan Mighty continues to bless a number of acts with his guest features, and this time it is the turn of Lil Kesh as the duo collaborate on the new song, 'Flenjo.'

The song which talks about living your life has a colourful and party feeling visuals to go along with it.

The video was directed by Stanz.