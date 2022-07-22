10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

Whether you’re married, engaged, dating, or in an unrequited relationship these afrobeat songs can be the soundtrack of your love life.

1. Love Birds - ‘Jowo’ by Davido

‘Jowo’ is a song that allows you to pour out your heart and let your partner know the depth of your love for them.

If you’re completely, hopelessly, and desperately in love, this song is for you.

2. Situationship - ‘Watawi’ by CKay

If you find yourself in a situation where things are undefined and romantically chaotic so much that you need to ask the dreaded question: “What are we?” then this Ckay’s Amapiano jam is for you.

When you experience the inevitable heartbreak that comes with this question, number three is for you.

3. Recently Served Breakfast (Heart Broken) - ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy:

“Last Last, e don cast, na everybody wey go chop breakfast, shayo ooo”. If you’re fresh off the relationship boat after your romantic titanic hit an Iceberg, this song is for you.

We recommend that you find a downer that works for you, same as Burna Boy who “Igbo and shayo” got through his heartbreak.

4. On The Streets - ‘Baddest Boy’ by Skibii

If you find yourself loving life on the streets and you’re not contemplating getting hitched, then this song is for you.

The ladies only need to change the nouns and pronouns, and they will find that it's a perfect song that captures life on the streets.

5. Friends With Benefits (FWB) - ‘On The Low’ by Burna Boy:

This is for casual relationships that are all about sex. Sometimes, you might find yourself in an arrangement free of commitments and you want to keep it on the low.

6. Single and Hoping (God When!) - ‘Somebody’s Son’ by Tiwa Savage:

This song can be converted into a prayer. If you are single but crave a relationship, this song was made for you.

The song tells you that someone will love you as you deserve and find you someday.

7. Desperately Ready To Marry - ‘Marry Me’ by Falz

Like the trending sound, you are singing, ‘carry me dey go, Jehovah carry me dey go husband house.’

Are you tired of being engaged for a long time, and you think it’s time to drag your reluctant partner to the altar? Then this song perfectly captures your emotions.

8. Too Broke for Love - ‘Try’ by TI Blaze

If you desire to be in love but are self-aware enough to know that you’re not financially fit to be in a relationship, this song is for you.

As TI Blaze said, “Nobody go love you if you no get this money”.

9. Playboy- ‘Playboy’ by Fireboy

There’s a thin line between being on the street and being a playboy.

While those on the streets don’t go around making people fall in love with them, playboys make it their mission to make ladies fall in love with them and then proceed to break their hearts.

If you’re a playboy, we are not here to judge you. We just want to let you know that Fireboy’s ‘Playboy’ is the soundtrack to your love life.

10. Transactional Love - ‘Koroba’ by Tiwa Savage

Errr...if your heart only skips a beat at the sight of a person with a fat bank account then we are sorry to tell you that you’re romantic transactionally.