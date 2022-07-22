RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Adeayo Adebiyi

Music can be like a songwriter reaching into your subconscious and describing how you feel.

These songs should mirror where you are at in your relationship
These songs should mirror where you are at in your relationship

One thing that occupies people’s thoughts all day and night apart from money is love and sex, so it makes sense that a lot of afrobeat musicians sing about it.

Recommended articles

Whether you’re married, engaged, dating, or in an unrequited relationship these afrobeat songs can be the soundtrack of your love life.

‘Jowo’ is a song that allows you to pour out your heart and let your partner know the depth of your love for them.

If you’re completely, hopelessly, and desperately in love, this song is for you.

If you find yourself in a situation where things are undefined and romantically chaotic so much that you need to ask the dreaded question: “What are we?” then this Ckay’s Amapiano jam is for you.

When you experience the inevitable heartbreak that comes with this question, number three is for you.

“Last Last, e don cast, na everybody wey go chop breakfast, shayo ooo”. If you’re fresh off the relationship boat after your romantic titanic hit an Iceberg, this song is for you.

We recommend that you find a downer that works for you, same as Burna Boy who “Igbo and shayo” got through his heartbreak.

If you find yourself loving life on the streets and you’re not contemplating getting hitched, then this song is for you.

The ladies only need to change the nouns and pronouns, and they will find that it's a perfect song that captures life on the streets.

This is for casual relationships that are all about sex. Sometimes, you might find yourself in an arrangement free of commitments and you want to keep it on the low.

This song can be converted into a prayer. If you are single but crave a relationship, this song was made for you.

The song tells you that someone will love you as you deserve and find you someday.

Like the trending sound, you are singing, ‘carry me dey go, Jehovah carry me dey go husband house.’

Are you tired of being engaged for a long time, and you think it’s time to drag your reluctant partner to the altar? Then this song perfectly captures your emotions.

If you desire to be in love but are self-aware enough to know that you’re not financially fit to be in a relationship, this song is for you.

As TI Blaze said, “Nobody go love you if you no get this money”.

There’s a thin line between being on the street and being a playboy.

While those on the streets don’t go around making people fall in love with them, playboys make it their mission to make ladies fall in love with them and then proceed to break their hearts.

If you’re a playboy, we are not here to judge you. We just want to let you know that Fireboy’s ‘Playboy’ is the soundtrack to your love life.

Errr...if your heart only skips a beat at the sight of a person with a fat bank account then we are sorry to tell you that you’re romantic transactionally.

As Tiwa said “Who no like enjoyment?” we guess most people do, and if the fast cars and credit alerts inspire your love, then more power to you.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything. Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP

Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

‘Boy Alone’ bares Omah Lay’s dicey relationship with fame and success [Pulse Album Review]

Omah Lay - Boy Alone. (Keyqaad/Warner)

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy