Nigerian American comedienne, Yvonne Orji has begun developing a 30-minute autobiography comedy series for Disney+.

The series titled 'First Gen' will reportedly follow Yvonne Orji's experiences as a Nigerian immigrant growing up in America.

According to a Deadline report, 'First Gen' co-produced by David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey, will explore culture clash as detailed by the HBO 'Insecure' star. “As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life”, the report reads.

Confirming the reports, Orji wrote on Instagram: "The trailer I shot in 2015 for this family sitcom I desperately wanted to create, is what helped me get an audition for @insecurehbo. FIVE YEARS LATER (after being told “NO” SEV. ER. AL. Times), my lil engine that could, finally has a home with the @disneyplus family. Thank you @davidoyelowo for believing in the dream FROM JUMP, and Lady @oprah for coming on board as our Fairy Godmother".

"I’ve been very vocal about my desire to highlight stories from the Continent, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to do so".

Orji's latest Disney+ deal comes in the wake of her successful HBO 'Momma, I Made It!' comedy show which also details the actress's Nigerian and American upbringing.