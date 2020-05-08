Hollywood star, Yvonne Orji has released the trailer for her brand new comedy special, 'Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!' ahead of its June 6 premiere on HBO.

The actress and comedian revealed via Instagram that the debut comedy special gave her the opportunity to celebrity her American and Nigerian roots.

"Naija made me America raised me. So it was only right that for my first @hbo comedy special, I PUT ON for both of my homes", said Orji.

The trailer stars the comedian as she takes fans on a tour of her Nigerian roots with footage shots from her visit to Nigeria alongside shots from as a live stand-up performance.

Watch the trailer:

