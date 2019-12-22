Nollywood actor, Samuel Akinpelu, aka Alabi Yellow, has passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

The death of the actor was made known after his family confirmed his passing away in his home in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Alabi Yellow was hit by a stroke in March shortly after the death of his wife. The news of his illness caught the attention of the media after it was made public by the Chief Executive Officer of Best Of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi.

In April, the actor got a lifeline of N10m from a popular philanthropist, Reverend Esther Ajayi, popularly known as Iya Adura. The donation came two weeks after the news of his ill health gained public attention through a video that went viral.

Alabi Yellow was reported to have been moved to a hospital to continue treatment for his ailment after the donation.

The actor enjoyed an enviable presence in Nigeria’s movie industry for several years. He last featured in a film directed by Kunle Afolayan, 'Mokalik' where he played the role of a Mechanic.

Alabi Yellow appeared in several Yoruba movies and also wrote a book titled, ‘A ba Oko Ku’.