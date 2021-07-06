RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Yomi Fabiyi's controversial film has been removed from YouTube

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film sparked outrage for depicting events from the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting an underage girl.

Yomi Fabiyi's controversial film 'Oko Iyabo' has been taken off popular streaming platform, YouTube. The film was published on July 4, 2021 by popular Yoruba film channel, Oleku TV.

News of the movie's premature exit from public view comes barely 24 hours after clips of the movie sparked outrage with social media users urging people to report the video.

On Monday night, Fabiyi succumbed to pressure and announced that he had urged his partners to pull down the film till the dust settles. In the long-deleted post, the embattled actor argued that the film set out to correct child abuse not encourage it.

The film, however, depicts characters with the real names of people involved in the ongoing sexual assault case against Baba Ijesha including top actress, Iyabo Ojo. The film follows the story of a young girl from a dysfunctional family who dreams of becoming a prostitute.

Fabiyi was also invited by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) over the controversial film. According to TAMPAN, the invitation is imperative as the film may attract negative public commentary against the association.

