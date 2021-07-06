Yomi Fabiyi's controversial film has been removed from YouTube

News of the movie's premature exit from public view comes barely 24 hours after clips of the movie sparked outrage with social media users urging people to report the video.

On Monday night, Fabiyi succumbed to pressure and announced that he had urged his partners to pull down the film till the dust settles. In the long-deleted post, the embattled actor argued that the film set out to correct child abuse not encourage it.

Pulse Nigeria

The film, however, depicts characters with the real names of people involved in the ongoing sexual assault case against Baba Ijesha including top actress, Iyabo Ojo. The film follows the story of a young girl from a dysfunctional family who dreams of becoming a prostitute.