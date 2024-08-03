Yemi Alade to record theme song for Cartoon Network's series 'Iyanu'

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the series is an adaptation of the popular graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Nigerian creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe.

The main title theme song is a collaborative effort between Yemi Alade, Lion Forge Entertainment, Alcon Sleeping Giant, and Femi Agunbiade, the lead composer for the series.

"I've been a big fan of Yemi Alade for over a decade, so I nearly fell out of my chair when I heard she would be a part of Iyanu. I've gone from blasting her hit single 'Johnny' in my car in 2014 to listening to her stunning lyrics on the Iyanu theme song. This is an absolute dream come true," Okupe who is also an executive producer of the series said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Iyanu is scheduled to debut in the U.S. and across Africa in 2025. U.S. audiences can catch the series on Cartoon Network and Max, while it will be available in 44 African countries via Showmax.

The series follows the story of an orphan who must discover the mystery behind her newfound power to save her people from an ancient curse. Set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, the animated series is based on Okupe’s acclaimed graphic novel series, published by Dark Horse Comics, known for titles like "The Umbrella Academy" and "Hellboy."

Leading the all-African voice cast is Serah Johnson as Iyanu, alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello.

ADVERTISEMENT