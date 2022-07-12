‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Nigerian animated series coming to HBO & Cartoon Network

Set in a magical Yoruba kingdom, Iyanu follows a teenage orphan girl who spends her days studying the history and ancient arts of her people but yearns for a normal life.

Nonetheless, one day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers. With her newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers as they embark on a journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking around them.

According to Variety, the series will be created and co-executive produced by Okupe who will also write and direct multiple episodes. Saxton Moore, Lion Forge head of productions, will serve as supervising director.

“When I set out to create ‘Iyanu’ for a global audience, I wanted to develop a world that combined everything I love about the fantasy genre with the majesty and awe that is ancient West Africa,” said Roye Okupe.

“On top of that, working with Godwin Akpan, who illustrated the books, as our art director and collaborating with a thoughtful studio like Lion Forge Animation that prioritizes authenticity and diversity, is beyond belief.”