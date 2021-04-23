Watch the trailer for animated short film 'Light Strands'

The animation follows the story of Sade , a young woman who must come to terms with the realities of life after school. She is forced to embark on an introspective journey to find the answers to questions tugging at her heart.

Speaking on the trailer release, Onubogu shared: " 'Light Strands' is a film that speaks of the challenges faced by young people in Nigerian society. The few of us who are able to make it through University, graduate and now have to face "adulthood". We see Sade go through these struggles and have to dig deep to overcome."