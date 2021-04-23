RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the trailer for animated short film 'Light Strands'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The animated short film centers on self-discovery.

'Light Strands' official poster [Schucks Media]

Schucks Media have debuted the official trailer for new animated short film 'Light Strands'.

Recommended articles

Created by Somtochukwu Onubogu, 'Light Strands' explores the disappointment of lack of employment.

The animation follows the story of Sade, a young woman who must come to terms with the realities of life after school. She is forced to embark on an introspective journey to find the answers to questions tugging at her heart.

ALSO READ: Sharon Ooja opens up on dealing with 'imposter syndrome' as an actor

Speaking on the trailer release, Onubogu shared: " 'Light Strands' is a film that speaks of the challenges faced by young people in Nigerian society. The few of us who are able to make it through University, graduate and now have to face "adulthood". We see Sade go through these struggles and have to dig deep to overcome."

The short film premieres May 1, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation