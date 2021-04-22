Sharon Ooja opens up on dealing with 'imposter syndrome' as an actor

The 'Oloture' star revealed, in the latest episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, how her accidental entry into Nollywood meant she second guessed her abilities for years.

"My [acting] journey started with a bit of imposter syndrome. When you are not sure of what you are doing somewhere and you feel like you are not supposed to be there, it is harder to give it your best. I feel like every actor goes through it," Ooja shared

"When I started Skinny Girls In Transit, I was not sure what was expected from me as an actor so if you watched the first season, you could tell that I was struggling. I would go on set and open my script for the first time on set because I was not an actor.

"Overtime, it became my passion. I did not only just see it as an outlet, it became something I really love. So the actor I was back then and now are two different people. Now I even consider myself to be a fanatic."

The actress further shared how it took getting the lead role in the EbonyLife and Netflix produced 'Oloture' and Inkblot's 'Who's The Boss' to get over her imposter syndrome struggle.

While highlighting the numerous opportunities the 2020 thriller got her, the actress revealed she suffered an ankle sprain that took two years to heal.