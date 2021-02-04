Star comedian Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu, is all set to bring his famous humour to the big screens with Udoka Oyeka's 'The Razz Guy'.

Ahead of the March 2021 premiere, the movie's producers, Trino Motion Pictures, have unveiled a brand new teaser. The teaser introduces Lasisi Elenu as the perfectionist boss with very little patience for a junior staff (played by Shalewa Ashafa) with a knack for misspelling documents.

The Udoka Oyeka directed comedy follows the story of senior executive whose arrogance and highhandedness earns him a curse that makes him lose his ability to speak proper English ahead of a crucial international business merger deal. He must either find a way to lift the curse and secure the deal or resign to his fate.

ALSO READ: Here's a first look at Lasisi Elenu in 'The Razz Guy' directed by Udoka Oyeka

The movie is Lasisi Elenu's first lead role. He stars alongside Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.

Watch the teaser: