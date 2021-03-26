Kayode Kasum's 2020 romantic drama, 'This Lady Called Life' is coming to US streaming platform, Netflix.

Although unconfirmed, sources claim the movie will join the list of titles slated for the month of April.

Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Efa Iwara,Tina Mba, Wale Ojo and Jemima Osunde, the story written by Toluwani Obayan follows Aiye, an aspiring chef who struggles to find success and love. It premiered in box office in October 2020.

Kasum's film joins the increasing list of Nollywood titles coming to Netflix. So far, BB Sasore's 'God Calling' and Dare Olaitan's 'Ojukokoro' have been announced.