RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Kayode Peters' comedy star-studded film 'Survivor'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Tunice Entertainment World has unveiled a first-look at 'Survivor', its latest feature length film directed by 'My Flatmates' Director Kayode Peters.

Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in 'Survivors' movie [YouTube]
Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in 'Survivors' movie [YouTube]

The John Esedafe produced movie boasts of a comedy stars-studded cast including Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adedayo, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, I Go Save, alongside notable industry talents Chinonso Arubayi, Chris Iheuwa, Tony Akosheri among others.

Recommended articles

'Survivors' follows Gideon (Shaggi) and Zacchaeus (Macaroni), two low income earning mechanics on a quest to become rich. Events take a drastic turn when they meet David (MC Lively), who introduces them to his boss thus involving them in the act of kidnapping.

The feature is expected to premiere in cinemas but its release date is yet to be announced. A world premiere has, however, been confirmed for June 26, 2022 in Lagos.

Watch the official trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for Kayode Peters' comedy star-studded film 'Survivor'

Watch the official trailer for Kayode Peters' comedy star-studded film 'Survivor'

Dr Sid talks Dad’s influence on directorial debut TOOT, music & future film projects

Dr Sid talks Dad’s influence on directorial debut TOOT, music & future film projects

'Some people thought I spent money I promised orphanages' - Davido

'Some people thought I spent money I promised orphanages' - Davido

Asake drops new single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)'

Asake drops new single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)'

Okey Bakassi mocks those criticising Peter Obi over trip to Egypt

Okey Bakassi mocks those criticising Peter Obi over trip to Egypt

7 interesting facts about the MultiChoice talent factory

7 interesting facts about the MultiChoice talent factory

Gyakie's contributions to bridging the gap between Ghanaian and Nigerian music [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gyakie's contributions to bridging the gap between Ghanaian and Nigerian music [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

DJ Six7even is an exemplary performer

DJ Six7even is an exemplary performer

Blaisebeatz becomes Nigeria's most sought after music producer

Blaisebeatz becomes Nigeria's most sought after music producer

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

BBNaija Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

Jennifer Lopez says sharing the Super Bowl stage with Shakira was the 'worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Timini Egbuson in 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/@breadedlifemovie]