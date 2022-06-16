The John Esedafe produced movie boasts of a comedy stars-studded cast including Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adedayo, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, I Go Save, alongside notable industry talents Chinonso Arubayi, Chris Iheuwa, Tony Akosheri among others.
Watch the official trailer for Kayode Peters' comedy star-studded film 'Survivor'
Tunice Entertainment World has unveiled a first-look at 'Survivor', its latest feature length film directed by 'My Flatmates' Director Kayode Peters.
Recommended articles
'Survivors' follows Gideon (Shaggi) and Zacchaeus (Macaroni), two low income earning mechanics on a quest to become rich. Events take a drastic turn when they meet David (MC Lively), who introduces them to his boss thus involving them in the act of kidnapping.
The feature is expected to premiere in cinemas but its release date is yet to be announced. A world premiere has, however, been confirmed for June 26, 2022 in Lagos.
Watch the official trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng