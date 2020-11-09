Ahead of the November 27 theatrical release of 'Introducing The Kujus' comes its anticipated official trailer.

The trailer which dropped hours ago offers film lovers a second look at the upcoming feature film based on a dysfunctional family and their dramatic twists and turns.

It stars Bisola Aiyeola, Femi Jacobs, Kunle Remi, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Sophia Alakija and MC Lively.

Watch the trailer: