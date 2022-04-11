RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for fairytale love story 'Tarella'

Loosely based on the Cinderella story, 'Tarella' was shot in Abuja in 2021.

Tarella movie [Instagram/@kayodekasum]

The official trailer for new fairytale themed romance, 'Tarella' is here, months after its producers unveiled behind the scene images from the set.

Written by Lolo Eremie who doubles as producer and co-director alongside Kayode Kasum, the film boasts of an impressive cast with its fantasy themed plot which loosely tells the Cinderella story - an young orphan girl who falls in love with a Prince and lives happily ever after.

The fairytale romance was shot in Nigeria's capital city last year August with actress Shaznay Okawa in the titular role. 'Tarella' also stars Timini Egbuson as Prince Nosa, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Elvina Ibru, Big Brother Naija alumna Nengi Hampson, Gideon Okeke, Onyinye Ezekwe, Ummi Baba-Ammed, Preach Bassey, Chioma Idigo, William Benson, Patrick Diabuah, Bassey Ekpo, and Jackline Assenga.

Watch the trailer:

