Principal photography is well underway in Abuja for 'Tarella', a new fairytale love story produced by Lodein Entertainment.
Check out first photos for Nollywood fairytale movie 'Tarella'
The forthcoming title is directed by Kayode Kasum and Lolo Eremie.
Recommended articles
Directed by Kayode Kasum and Lolo Eremie, the love story stars an impressive ensemble cast including Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe Damijo alongside Timini Egbuson, Gideon Okeke, Chioma Idigo and BBNaija star Nengi Hampson.
Pulse Nigeria
Currently, plot details are expectedly under wraps. However, co-director Lolo Eremie hinted on the story being based on classic fairytale 'Cinderella'. The love story centers on Cinderalla's rags to riches tale after a Prince falls in love with her.
Check out more photos:
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng