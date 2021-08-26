RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out first photos for Nollywood fairytale movie 'Tarella'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The forthcoming title is directed by Kayode Kasum and Lolo Eremie.

Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]

Principal photography is well underway in Abuja for 'Tarella', a new fairytale love story produced by Lodein Entertainment.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and Lolo Eremie, the love story stars an impressive ensemble cast including Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe Damijo alongside Timini Egbuson, Gideon Okeke, Chioma Idigo and BBNaija star Nengi Hampson.

Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment] Pulse Nigeria

Currently, plot details are expectedly under wraps. However, co-director Lolo Eremie hinted on the story being based on classic fairytale 'Cinderella'. The love story centers on Cinderalla's rags to riches tale after a Prince falls in love with her.

Check out more photos:

Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment] Pulse Nigeria
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment] Pulse Nigeria
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment] Pulse Nigeria
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment]
Tarella BTS photos [Instagram/lodeinentertainment] Pulse Nigeria

