Watch the first teaser for Akhigbe Ilozobhie's 'Superstar' starring Nancy Isime

Starring Nancy Isime in the lead role, the Uyoyou Adia and Chinaza Onuzo written story follows the rise to stardom of an up-and-coming actress Queen as she navigates life and love in 21st century Nollywood.

Pulse Nigeria

'Superstar' is directed by 'Elevator Baby' director, Akhigbe Ilozobhie (Akay Mason) and also stars Timini Egbuson, Ufuoma McDermott, Eku Edewor among others.

Speaking on the new flick, Ilozobhie who shares writing credits alongside Onuzo and Adia said:

"Making this movie has been a dream come true, a chance to tell a story that has been dear to my heart for so long. I really can't wait for the audience to see this movie as it promises to be a cinematic experience like no other."

Zulumoke Oyibo, Inkblot co-founder also shared her thoughts on collaborating with Akay on the production.

"We first employed Akay as a Production Assistant in 2015, and we are so proud to see his growth and how he continues to break new ground in his writing and directing career. Superstar is a testament to his vision and talent. The audience is in for an exciting ride this December."

While a release date is yet to be announced, 'Superstar' will reportedly debut in cinemas in December in time for Inkblot's 10th year anniversary.