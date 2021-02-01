Ahead of the Valentines' day premiere of Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's directorial debut, 'Namaste Wahala' comes its official trailer.

The latest insight into the romantic comedy teases fans with some of the highly anticipated drama it promises.

ALSO READ: 'Namaste Wahala' to premiere on Netflix as an original

It showcases its lead acts, Ini Dima-Okojie and Indian TV and film actor Ruslaan Mumtaz alongside Joke Silva, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja in supporting roles.

'Namaste Wahala' follows the story of a Nigerian and Indian couple who fall in love amid their cultural differences.

Watch the trailer:

'