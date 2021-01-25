Hamisha Ahuja's Bollywood meets Nollywood romantic comedy, 'Namaste Wahala' is finally ready to make its way to your screens.

According to the filmmaker, the anticipated film which has been acquired by Netflix as an original, will premiere on the streaming platform on Valentines' Day.

News of the cross cultural romcom first made headlines in February 2020 with the official poster shared by Ahuja who doubles as producer and director. The movie was originally set for an April 2020 theatrical release but was later pushed by to October due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, 'Namaste Wahala' starring Nollywood actress Ini Dima- Okoji and Bollywood film and TV actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, follows the love story of a Nigerian and Indian couple who fall in love amid their cultural differences.

The movie also stars Joke Silva, RIchard Mofe Damijo, Osas Ighodaro, Broda Shaggi, Anee Icha, K10, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh and Big Brother Naija season four star Frodd.