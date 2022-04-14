Fast-rising Nollywood filmmaker, Ezinne Akam has debuted her latest project, a short film titled ‘Blind Date’.
Watch Efa Iwara, Ezinne Akam in ‘Blind Date’ short film
The romantic thriller written and produced by Ezinne Akam is based on true events.
Starring Akam, Efa Iwara and Christopher Isibor and Solomon Obika, the short film is set in Lagos and follows an unusual date between a typical socialite and a blogger.
The synopsis reads:
“To what lengths would you go to find love, especially in a rogue city as Lagos? A typical Lagos socialite goes on a blind date with a lonely blogger with the motive of seducing her to his bed…”
The 17-minute film currently streaming on YouTube is directed Adeoluwa Owu “Captain Degzy” and shot by Richmond Amechi.
Watch the short film:
