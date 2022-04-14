RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Efa Iwara, Ezinne Akam in ‘Blind Date’ short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic thriller written and produced by Ezinne Akam is based on true events.

Blind Date short film [YouTube]
Fast-rising Nollywood filmmaker, Ezinne Akam has debuted her latest project, a short film titled ‘Blind Date’.

Starring Akam, Efa Iwara and Christopher Isibor and Solomon Obika, the short film is set in Lagos and follows an unusual date between a typical socialite and a blogger.

The synopsis reads:

“To what lengths would you go to find love, especially in a rogue city as Lagos? A typical Lagos socialite goes on a blind date with a lonely blogger with the motive of seducing her to his bed…”

The 17-minute film currently streaming on YouTube is directed Adeoluwa Owu “Captain Degzy” and shot by Richmond Amechi.

Watch the short film:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

