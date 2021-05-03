Here's the teaser for 'Devil in Agbada' starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele
The action drama has been confirmed for a July theatrical release.
Starring BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim alongside Linda Osifo and Efe Irele, the 'Devil in Agbada' teaser hints on the actresses in lead roles playing trained mercenaries on a mission to take out highly placed men, supposedly politicians. An official synopsis for film has not been shared by the production company.
Recall the film's poster debuted on Twitter early March to mixed reaction. Reports also confirmed that the film was Erica's debut feature after exiting the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020.
The Umanu Elijah directed film will premiere in cinemas on July 2, 2021 and also stars Desmond Elliot, Uzor Arukwe, Alexx Ekubo and Nosa Rex.
Watch the teaser:
