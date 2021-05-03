RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's the teaser for 'Devil in Agbada' starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The action drama has been confirmed for a July theatrical release.

Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele and Linda Osifo star as strangers on a mission in 'Devil In Agbada' [Instagram/peekaboomg]

Nollywood filmmaker, Chinneylove Eze has debuted the first teaser for her latest production, 'Devil in Agbada'.

Recommended articles

Starring BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim alongside Linda Osifo and Efe Irele, the 'Devil in Agbada' teaser hints on the actresses in lead roles playing trained mercenaries on a mission to take out highly placed men, supposedly politicians. An official synopsis for film has not been shared by the production company.

Recall the film's poster debuted on Twitter early March to mixed reaction. Reports also confirmed that the film was Erica's debut feature after exiting the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020.

The Umanu Elijah directed film will premiere in cinemas on July 2, 2021 and also stars Desmond Elliot, Uzor Arukwe, Alexx Ekubo and Nosa Rex.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships