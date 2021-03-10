Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and former presidential aspirant, Victor Okhai has emerged the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

Celebrated for his immense contribution to the film industry as a cinematographer, editor, screenwriter, Okhai has worked in various sectors of the industry including distribution and film production. The filmmaker is also one of the guild's co-founders.

Okhai who succeeds Fred Amata, led the Saturday March 6, 2021 polls with 100 of the 151 total number of votes cast.

Incumbent vice-president McCollins Chidebe followed with 47 votes leaving other contestants Yinka Akanbi and Kehinde Soaga with 3 and 1 vote respectively.