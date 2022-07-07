Ultimate Love star Rosie says she considered suicide after show

Rosemary Afuwape, aka Rosie, the winner of the dating reality TV show, Ultimate Love, has said that she became suicidal after the show.

“I can remember that I was suicidal (after the show). It was my dad that found me when I was about to end my life,” Rosie shared.

“The reason is I saw my mum cry because he (Kachi, her ex- fiancé and co-winner) was welcomed into our house. He was treated like a son, but he decided to pay us back with lies. My mother’s tears moved me. I never want to see my mother cry. It was even more painful because we were hurt deeply by someone we never did any wrong to. Seeing my mum cry made me suicidal.

“However, my dad came through and asked me why I wanted to end my life because of one person that was not worth anything to me again.”

Rosie has since moved to finding her place in Nollywood.

Speaking on why she opted to explore acting, she said: “I did not venture into Nollywood because of fame. I believe there are still many untold stories out there. I want to make a difference. Inasmuch as I am an actress, I am also looking forward to producing my own movies.”