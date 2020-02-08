For the first time in the history of reality TV shows in Nigeria, a show (Ultimate Love) which centers on finding love will be airing for those who can't but drool about the idea of falling hopelessly in love.

'Ultimate Love' will see eighteen housemates consisting of single men and women living together in the 'Love Residence' for eight weeks. These guys are expected to find love during the duration of the show.

I was fortunate enough to be among the selected guys who were invited to the 'Love Residence' 48 hours before the show to get a first-hand feel of what it is to be a resident at the beautifully furnished house put together by Multichoice Nigeria.

To say the team is 100% ready to leave Nigerians spellbound for the next eight weeks is an understatement. First of all we got to visit the team behind the magic that Nigerians and the rest of Africa see on TV.

We were taken to the technical crew to see the guys manning the sound, audio and practically everything needed to make the show a success story.

These guys in their already close to militarily organised formation were busy doting the Is and crossing the Ts to make sure the show goes on without any hitch. It would surprise you to know that every equipment used at the technical department has been double (We nor wan here stories).

Then we moved to the beautifully decorated 'Love Residence' where the housemates will be spending the next eight weeks trying to move that status from 'Single, ready to mingle to definitely walking down the aisle.'

Toast to the organisers of the 'Ultimate Love' for a well detailed and family-oriented decoration given to the residence. If you think these guys are going to bored for one second in the house then you certainly do not know what 'Ultimate Love' has up its sleeves. Even though the guys and ladies will be having separate rooms, we all know it won't take long before those rules will be broken when the love birds begin to germinate.

It is going to interesting watching young women and men trying to find love over eight weeks. From my little tour of the 'Love Residence', one thing I'm certain of is that Nigerians and the rest of Africa are going to be in for a swell time over the next eight weeks.

Ultimate Love premieres on Sunday, 9 February on DSTV.