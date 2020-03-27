As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on countries around the world, the Nigerian film industry is increasingly counting its loses.

This week, film exhibitors in Lagos shut their doors in adherence to the state's directive on public gatherings. The suspension of cinema operations invariably affected movies slated for release and the ones already screening.

However, films with scheduled release dates are not the only ones affected by the outbreak. Film productions are also suspending activities as the country struggles to manage the adverse effect of the virus.

Check out 5 Nollywood movies that have had production activities halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

1. La Femme Anjola - The Audrey Silva Company

La Femme Anjola is a noir psychological thriller starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey [Instagram/glazedlens]

The 2020 release of the noir psychological thriller now appears to be on shaky grounds. Director, Mildred Okwo confirmed in a recent chat with Pulse that while the movie is at its final post-production stage, the restriction of movement has affected its final mix.

Plans for the screening of 'La Femme Anjola' at film festivals have also been affected as the pandemic continues to force international film festivals to push back scheduled events.

2. The One for Sarah - Trino Motion Pictures

In February, Kemi Lala Akindoju was unveiled as the casting director for "'The One for Sarah' [Instagram/lalaakindoju]

Trino Motion pictures' upcoming romance has also been hit by the coronavirus. Before the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, producers of 'The One for Sarah' had set principal photography for April 2020. Production plans have slowed down as the production company closed office days ago.

According to yet to be verified sources, the film producers have reached out to Ghanaian actors Lydia Forson and Joselyn Dumas to join the cast. Actress, Ini Dima-Okojie is also in talks to play the lead character.

3. Nneka the Pretty Serpent - Play Network Studios

'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' remake [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

The remake of 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' by Play Network studios has also suffered major setbacks. Auditions for the lead cast was ongoing before the first cases of Covid-19 was announced in Nigeria. While the auditions in Owerri, Abuja and Lagos completed their run, the next stage of preproduction has slowed down following the government's advice that citizens practice social distancing.

4. Sanitation Day- Filmone Productions

The title art contains the words murder, deceit in different Nigerian languages [Filmone]

Principal photography for the upcoming crime thriller has been suspended following the outbreak in Nigeria. Filmone's head of production, Mimi Bartels confirmed that activities were suspended before Monday, March 23, 2020.

'

5. Netflix Naija original series

Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Richard Mofe Damijo are among the ensemble cast for Netflix Naija's first original series

Production activities for the anticipated series were among the earliest ongoing film productions to be suspended in Nigeria.

According to multiple sources, the Akin Omotoso directed series halted all activities following a directive from the US streamer.