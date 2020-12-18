2020 has not been without its challenges. Now that’s an attempt to trivialize the heavy blow that the pandemic dealt the Nigerian film industry, one that it is still yet to recover from.

Due to the closure of cinemas across Nigeria for months, films initially slated for release this year suffered delayed-release. Thankfully, video on demand (VOD) platforms like Netflix, Showmax were on hand to save the year, bringing film lovers some of the anticipated films of the year.

Interestingly, 2020 saw the rise of none superstar actors. This year’s Pulse list spotlights these Nollywood actors with noteworthy performances in some of the top feature films and series of the year. In no particular order, here is a list of top actors of 2020

1. Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola [Instagram/@iambisola]

2020 has been an all-win year for actress Bisola Aiyeola. From her lead role in Kayode Kasum's romantic drama, 'This Lady Called Life' to debuting 'Introducing The Kujus', her first film as a producer.

2. Anthonieta Kalunta

Anthonieta Kalunta [Instagram/@_anthonieta]

The leading lady in Nigeria’s Oscar 2021 submission, 'The Milkmaid' is Anthonieta Kalunta. Interestingly, the Desmond Ovbiagele film is Kalunta’s debut outing as an actor.

3. Frank Konwea

Frank Konwea [Instagram/@frankkonwea]

Frank Konwea is no stranger to the Nigerian film industry. However, the seasoned stage actor recently lit up the screens with his role as the tyrant King Ofotokun in new Africa Magic epic series, ‘Riona’.

4. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Toyin Abraham is fast cementing her grounds as the undisputed queen of the Nigerian box office.

So far, her 2020 release, ‘Fate of Alakada’ is the most successful film of the year with a gross earning of N110 Million in the box office.

5. Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA)

Jide (Swanky JKA) Kene won the Trail Blazer category [Instagram/ Africamagic]

2020 got off to a great start for Jidekene Achufusi. In March 2020, he won the AMVCA Trailblazer award for his performance in Ramsey Nouah’s ‘Living In Bondage Breaking Free’.

Following his multiple nominations and AMVCA win, Achufusi brilliantly delivered, this time in a supporting role in Kayode Kasum’s romantic comedy, ‘Kambili The Whole 30 Yards’.

6. Tina Mba

Tina Mba [Instagram/ Tina Mba1 ]

Veteran actress, Tina Mba equally had a good film year amid the pandemic with features in no less than four films released this year some of which include Andy Amadi Okoroafor’s ‘20 Pound Dream’ and Kasum’s ‘This Lady Called Life’.

7. Efa Iwara

Efa Iwara [Instagram/@iamefaiwara]

From Red TV’s ‘The Men’s Club’ to Kasum’s ‘This Lady Called Life’ and Ramsey Nouah’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, Efa Iwara definitely had an activity-filled year.

8. Bucci Franklin

Bucci Franklin

Going by the box office numbers so far, Play Network’s ‘Rattlesnake’ remake is one of the biggest films of the year with Bucci Franklin’s performance easily one of the most lauded.

9. Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola stars as lead actor in Kunle Afolayan's upcoming drama 'Citation'

Popular fashion influencer, Temi Otedola made her acting debut this year in Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix film, ‘Citation’. While her performance received mixed reactions, it was one of the most talked-about films of the year and a promising start for the first-timer.

10. Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/sharonooja]

Kenneth Gyang’s ‘Oloture’ tops the list of the major productions released this year. With the backing it received from Netflix, the film hit impressive numbers. Its leading lady, Sharon Ooja pushed for a performance which keen followers of her progress over the years will agree is quite out of the norm. It is still arguably one of her biggest features to date.