Tonto Dikeh returns to Nollywood in new Tchidi Chikere directed movie

Tonto Dikeh is back! The star actress has returned to Nollywood after a nearly 4-year hiatus.
The movie titled 'Beggars Children' also stars Angela Okorie.
The actress is currently on the set of 'Beggars Children' directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.
Dikeh recently shared BTS photos from the ongoing production in Abuja.
Produced by Benedict Johnson, the film also stars Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.
Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo's 2017 movie 'Celebrity Marriage'.
