Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Nouah is a renowned Nigerian actor and director with numerous films and TV shows to his credit. In 2010, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Figurine. He has also starred in other notable films, including End of the Wicked, Battle of Love, Power of Love, Blood Sisters, and Merry Men.

Although his introduction to the film industry began in the early 1990s with the soap opera Fortunes, he made his directorial debut in 2019 with the remake of Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. The film earned critical acclaim, winning seven awards at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) in 2020.

He followed up with his second directorial feature, Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, a remake of the 1995 classic, Rattlesnake.

His latest directorial feature, Tòkunbò tells the story of an ex-car smuggler who is given a few hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor, under the threat that his own family will face dire consequences if he fails.

The film delves into the riveting world of crime and the desperation that drives it.

Tokunbo is produced by Chris Odeh and features a stellar cast, including Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Nobert Young, Majid Michael, Adunni Ade, Ivie Okujaye, Tosin Adeyemi, Stanley ‘Funnybone’ Chibunna, Darasimi Nadi and Aaron Sunday.

