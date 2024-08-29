ADVERTISEMENT
Nile Media Entertainment partners with Mo Abudu for new cinematic venture

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Abudu and Babatope are Nigeria's leading media moguls behind many notable films and ventures in the industry.

Mo Abudu and Moses Babatope team up for a new venture called, The Pods
Mo Abudu and Moses Babatope team up for a new venture called, The Pods

In an official announcement, Nile Media confirmed its partnership with the EbonyLife group to launch a luxury cinema experience across West Africa.

The Pods, which they refer to as a “major leap forward” in the West African cinema industry, will offer a private and intimate setting with deluxe seating, personal concierge services, and access to a curated selection of films for exclusive viewing.

“To capitalize on the increasing demand for high-end, personalized cinema experiences, media mogul @moabudu and Nile Group CEO @mosesbabatope have formed a strategic partnership.

The collaboration aims to address the rising appetite for premium entertainment offerings in the region, driving growth and innovation in West Africa's cinema industry,” the announcement stated.

Nile and EbonyLife plan to launch 10 Pods per year over the next five years.

Bukky George-Taylor, VP of Nile Cinemas, emphasised that collaborations are vital to the future of African entertainment.

“The future of African entertainment hinges on robust partnerships and collaborative efforts, ” she said.

The Nile Group has laid the foundation for partnerships and collaboration. About a month ago, the company announced its first partnership with Omoni Oboli as the official distributor for Wives on Strike 3, which is set to premiere on October 18, 2024.

This new venture with Abudu and EbonyLife Cinemas reflects Nile’s dedication to innovation and excellence. By combining resources and expertise, these partnership aims to deliver a cinema experience like no other.

“The service will cater to a discerning audience that seeks more than just a film screening. This venture taps into a niche market, blending the allure of cinema with the sophistication of gourmet dining, luxurious seating, and advanced audio-visual technology,” the post concluded

