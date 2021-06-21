RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first look at Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre, Chike in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actors will star as best friends in the forthcoming film.

Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi and Chike in 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/@jadeosiberu]

Jade Osiberu is back on set, this time for her recently unveiled feature film 'Gangs of Lagos' set in Lagos and based on true events.

While it is no longer news that the forthcoming film will star Tobi Bakre in its lead role, the filmmaker recently shared more exciting details including news that singer, Chike will join the cast.

In a recent Instagram post, Osiberu shared behind the scene photos of Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tobi Bakre and Chike, introducing their characters with a little background story from her 2016 fan-favourite series 'Gidi Up'.

"2016 I shot a scene from Gidi Up season 3 on a roof top in Isale Eko and I was inspired to write a film about a group of friends who grow up on the streets of Isale Eko. Fast forward 5 years and we're standing on that very same roof top, shooting a scene with best friends Obalola (@tobibakre ), Gift (@adesuaetomi ) & Panama (@officialchike ) in Gangs of Lagos," the filmmaker wrote.

The new production marks a number of firsts. It will be Bakre debut lead role and Etomi's first production since taking a maternity break. 'Gangs of Lagos' is produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and directed by Osiberu.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

