Greoh studios unveils cast of new Loukman Ali directed thriller ‘Brotherhood’

The crime-action thriller which will star Falz and Tobi Bakre in the lead roles, is set to be directed by award-winning Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali ('The Girl in the Yellow Jumper'), in a first of its kind collaboration.

‘Brotherhood’ follows twin brothers, Akin (Falz) and Wale ( Bakre). After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, the brothers fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers.

Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang.

Principal photography for the action thriller will kick off in Lagos on April 9 ahead of a confirmed July 8 theatrical release in partnership with Genesis pictures.

In a statement expressing his excitement at his Nollywood debut, Loukman Ali shared:

“I’m elated to be making Brotherhood and working with Jade Osiberu who’s proven to be one of the most audacious filmmakers on the continent.

“I hope this film opens up doors for more partnerships between African filmmakers. This is the beginning of many firsts for African cinema. We are taking risks and hope to excel. The Nigerian audience and Africans at large should expect a Nollywood high stakes crime-action thriller like never before,” the filmmaker added.

Speaking on the new project, GREOH studios boss and producer, Osiberu revealed that the production is living its dream of working on diverse genres. “Our plan with GREOH studios has always been to make challenging films that explore diverse genres while still rooted in true African storytelling.”