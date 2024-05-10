Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

But when conversations about the movie first started with Tiwa, Adesanya revealed during a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that there was a funding issue.

Though Tiwa eventually bought the house in the UK before the film was released, she took part of the initial mortgage money to offset the funding deficit.

“Meji and I started our company over 10 years ago. And we've been successful in certain aspects, music videos, commercials, and just general content. Yes, we maybe built a bit of a reserve, but we didn't have enough initially. And Tiwa, who is also an incredible businesswoman, has a lot of aspirations and a had a lot of plans as well. So when this project came about and we started developing the idea, it was one of those guilty pleasures,” Adesanya said.

