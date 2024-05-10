Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'
When conversations about the movie first started with Tiwa, her co-producer Jimi Adesanya revealed during a press conference that there was a funding issue.
Though Tiwa eventually bought the house in the UK before the film was released, she took part of the initial mortgage money to offset the funding deficit.
“Meji and I started our company over 10 years ago. And we've been successful in certain aspects, music videos, commercials, and just general content. Yes, we maybe built a bit of a reserve, but we didn't have enough initially. And Tiwa, who is also an incredible businesswoman, has a lot of aspirations and a had a lot of plans as well. So when this project came about and we started developing the idea, it was one of those guilty pleasures,” Adesanya said.
“When we had a conversation, and we got on the call with Tiwa’s accountant as well, and we thought about, let's just figure out this funding, Tiwa was about to buy a property in London. Which she eventually bought even before the release. But she basically put up some of her mortgage money and mortgaged this film, in the way of just taking risks on herself and self-betting. And for us as well we had lots of projects and things we were trying to do but we decided to prioritise this first release,” Adesanya added.
