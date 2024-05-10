ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This comes after the movie, produced by Tiwa Savage and Jimi Adesanya had its premieres in the US and the UK

Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Recommended articles

I’m not going to give specifics but we’re supporting financially in organising the premiere, not the film. Please understand that,” he said.

This comes after the movie, produced by Tiwa Savage and Jimi Adesanya had its premieres in the US and the UK. The movie is directed by Meji Alabi.

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the press conference, Savage had thanked the office of the vice president for generously collaborating with her for the Lagos premiere.

Special shout out to the Office of The Vice President (OVP) who has generously collaborated with us for the Lagos premiere of Water & Garri. Gratitude also overflows to the esteemed office of the SA to the President (OVP) on Digital and Creative Economy @feghox and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, under the leadership of @honhannatumusawa,” her post on Instagram read.

The premiere in Lagos drew the attendance of big names from Nollywood to Nigerian music and media. Already, Savage, who also starred in the movie said that she is working on her next film.

From L-R: Fegho-x Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President (OVP) on Digital and Creative Economy and Ayo Adeagbo, Special Assistant Art, Culture and Creative Economy at the Water and Garri press conference
From L-R: Fegho-x Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President (OVP) on Digital and Creative Economy and Ayo Adeagbo, Special Assistant Art, Culture and Creative Economy at the Water and Garri press conference Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

We are already working on another script. I can’t give too much away, but this one is going to be special,” she said.

Water and Garri debuted on Prime Video on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'

See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'

Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

Young skitmakers must be united to avoid comedy industry crash - Seyi Law

Young skitmakers must be united to avoid comedy industry crash - Seyi Law

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wale Ojo will play Wole Soyinka in 'The Man Died'

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate

A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Here are Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

AMVCA 2024: First-time nominees shake up acting categories

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024