FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

“I’m not going to give specifics but we’re supporting financially in organising the premiere, not the film. Please understand that,” he said.

This comes after the movie, produced by Tiwa Savage and Jimi Adesanya had its premieres in the US and the UK. The movie is directed by Meji Alabi.

Prior to the press conference, Savage had thanked the office of the vice president for generously collaborating with her for the Lagos premiere.

“Special shout out to the Office of The Vice President (OVP) who has generously collaborated with us for the Lagos premiere of Water & Garri. Gratitude also overflows to the esteemed office of the SA to the President (OVP) on Digital and Creative Economy @feghox and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, under the leadership of @honhannatumusawa,” her post on Instagram read.

The premiere in Lagos drew the attendance of big names from Nollywood to Nigerian music and media. Already, Savage, who also starred in the movie said that she is working on her next film.

“We are already working on another script. I can’t give too much away, but this one is going to be special,” she said.