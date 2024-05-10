ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singer, songwriter, and actor Tiwa Savage has released the soundtrack album for her upcoming debut feature film 'Water & Garri'.

Ahead of the soundtrack album release, Tiwa Savage released the single 'Lost Time' produced by KhariNeedlzCain who has produced for several A-list artists including Bruno Mars, Drake, and Cardi B. It's co-produced by Poo Bear who has stellar credits such as Justin Bieber, TY Dolla, and Usher.

The immersive soundtrack album was curated by Tiwa Savage and includes 10 original songs from the award-winning star with guest appearances from artists drawn from the worlds of Afropop, R&B, and Hip Hop.

Featured artists on the album include Grammy-nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, celebrated Nigerian singer-songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist and singer Richard Bona, and gospel artist Zacardi.

Other guest artists include Cortez, Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif, Nigerian hitmakers Reekado Banks & Young Jonn, talented singer and producer Mystro Sugar, and Neo-Highlife group The Cavemen.

The 'Water & Garri' film and its accompanying soundtrack mark a pivotal chapter in Tiwa’s artistic journey as she embarks on the world of film taking on her first lead role in a feature movie as well as its Executive Producer.

The ‘Water & Garri’ film sees her play the role of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her native home ‘Eastside’ after 10 years away living in the United States following a family bereavement.

At home, Aisha finds that things have drastically changed, violence has escalated, and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

The tracklist for the 'Water & Garri' album soundtrack.

  1. EASTSIDE INTRO  
  2. LOST TIME – Tiwa Savage  
  3. COMMONA – Tiwa SavageOlamideMystro Sugar  
  4. REASON – Tiwa SavageReekado Banks  
  5. LOVE O – Tiwa Savage  
  6. EMOTIONS – Tiwa SavageAsa  
  7. I NEED YOU – Tiwa SavageZacardi Cortez  
  8. GARA – Tiwa SavageAyra Starr  
  9. KILIMANJARO – Tiwa SavageBlack SherifYoung Jonn  
  10. WATER & GARRI – Tiwa Savage, Richard BonaThe Cavemen.
