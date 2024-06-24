True fans of Kehinde Bankole in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' will love these 6 films

Bankole, who made her acting debut in the family drama Super Story: Everything it Takes, as Caro, has been featured in multiple Nollywood productions.

As Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti heads to Prime Video and the buzz of her performance dominates social media, it is a good time to binge on some of her other great performances throughout the years.

Here are six must-watch films starring Kehinde Bankole:

1. The Set Up (2019)

Synopsis: The film follows the story of two women, Grace and Chike, who become drug dealers. But the duo soon realise that they might have bargained for more than they can handle.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Dakore Akande, Adesua Etomi, Jim Iyke, and Tina Mba.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Finding Hubby (2019)

Synopsis: It follows the story of Oyin and her two close friends, as they hunt for husbands. The duo soon realise that they must first handle their own internal problems and expectations before finding the right man.

Director: Femi Ogunsanwo

Cast: Ade Laoye, Munachi Abii, Charles Etubiebi, Efa Iwara, and Paul Utomi.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Blood Sisters (2022)

Synopsis: The crime thriller follows the story of two sisters, Sarah and Kemi , who became fugitives after Sarah's husband-to-be, Kola, disappears mysteriously on their engagement day. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance became a mystery to the public until Kola was declared dead with his body left in a shallow grave.

Director: Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang

Cast: Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gabriel Afolayan, and Ramsey Nouah.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Sista (2022)

Synopsis: It follows the story of a struggling single mother who faces her worst nightmare when the father of her children returns accidentally to their lives and completely steals their attention all for himself, whilst trying to make amends for past sins.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Chimezie Imo, Bisola Aiyeola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Akintoba Adeoluwa, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5. October 1 (2014)

Synopsis: As Nigeria prepares for independence from the British in 1960, a seasoned police detective rushes to find the serial killer slaughtering its native young women.

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Cast: Sadiq Daba, Kayode Aderupoko, Demola Adedoyin, and Kunle Afolayan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6. Adire (2023)

Synopsis: A sex worker-turned-entrepreneur moves to a small town and launches her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher's wife.

Director: Adeoluwa Owu

Cast: Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Where to Watch: Netflix