ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

True fans of Kehinde Bankole in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' will love these 6 films

Kome Nathaniel

Kehinde Bankole films to see.

These are 6 must-watch films featuring Kehinde Bankole[Instagram/_kehindebankole]
These are 6 must-watch films featuring Kehinde Bankole[Instagram/_kehindebankole]

Recommended articles

Bankole, who made her acting debut in the family drama Super Story: Everything it Takes, as Caro, has been featured in multiple Nollywood productions.

As Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti heads to Prime Video and the buzz of her performance dominates social media, it is a good time to binge on some of her other great performances throughout the years.

Here are six must-watch films starring Kehinde Bankole:

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The film follows the story of two women, Grace and Chike, who become drug dealers. But the duo soon realise that they might have bargained for more than they can handle.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Dakore Akande, Adesua Etomi, Jim Iyke, and Tina Mba.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: It follows the story of Oyin and her two close friends, as they hunt for husbands. The duo soon realise that they must first handle their own internal problems and expectations before finding the right man.

Director: Femi Ogunsanwo

Cast: Ade Laoye, Munachi Abii, Charles Etubiebi, Efa Iwara, and Paul Utomi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The crime thriller follows the story of two sisters, Sarah and Kemi , who became fugitives after Sarah's husband-to-be, Kola, disappears mysteriously on their engagement day. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance became a mystery to the public until Kola was declared dead with his body left in a shallow grave.

Director: Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gabriel Afolayan, and Ramsey Nouah.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: It follows the story of a struggling single mother who faces her worst nightmare when the father of her children returns accidentally to their lives and completely steals their attention all for himself, whilst trying to make amends for past sins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Chimezie Imo, Bisola Aiyeola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Akintoba Adeoluwa, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: As Nigeria prepares for independence from the British in 1960, a seasoned police detective rushes to find the serial killer slaughtering its native young women.

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Cast: Sadiq Daba, Kayode Aderupoko, Demola Adedoyin, and Kunle Afolayan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: A sex worker-turned-entrepreneur moves to a small town and launches her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher's wife.

Director: Adeoluwa Owu

Cast: Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid shares details on the collaborations on his upcoming album 'Morayo'

Wizkid shares details on the collaborations on his upcoming album 'Morayo'

Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

True fans of Kehinde Bankole in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' will love these 6 films

True fans of Kehinde Bankole in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' will love these 6 films

Biodun Stephen's Muri and Ko with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Biodun Stephen's Muri and Ko with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Top 5 music genres bringing vibes and love across Africa right now

Top 5 music genres bringing vibes and love across Africa right now

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O. Kanayo warns movie producers as he calls out Angel Unigwe's mother

Kanayo calls for actress Angel Unigwe to be boycotted by producers after incident on set

Screenshot from 'What About Us? trailer

See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

The actress Genevieve Nnaji [Afreximbank]

Genevieve Nnaji says Hollywood made her feel like a 'commodity' after 'Lionheart'

Biodun Stephen on working with Kunle Remi in 'Muri and Ko' and her writing process [Instagram/biodunstephen]

Biodun Stephen on working with Kunle Remi in 'Muri and Ko' and her writing process